Courtesy of Fernando Mendez Corona

Amy Shimshon-Santo

Shades of White

Capitol White

Bone White

Pale Smoke

Winter Mood

Victorian Pewter

Silver Charm

Oatmeal

Macaroon

Moth Gray

Closet Mix

Master Mix

Eggshell White

Powder

Paper White

White Dove

Snowfall White

Swiss Coffee

Parchment

White Flour

Seditious White

Chantilly Lace

Alabaster

Pure White

Cloud White

Moonlight White

Creamy

Extra White

Accessible Beige

Agreeable Gray

Alabaster

Diamond Muslin

Seed Pearl

Snow Bound

Oyster White

White Reflection

Extra White

Casa Blanca

Silk White

Antique White

Aged Paper

Lava White

White Duck

Natural Choice

Best White

Super White

Simply White

Extra White

Halo White

white supremacy’s identity crisis as slow-motion-crash

[found poem from cspan after the camp auschwitz insurrection

ransacked the capitol and the senate debated vote counting

and the idea of american democracy]

we brought this hell upon ourselves

it is a wrenching day

our words and actions have had consequences

of a very very negative nature

we ought to watch our words

and think about what they should mean

attacked by the enemy within

encouraged by the president-in-chief

everyone says “we the people”

if those were “the people,” we are in a lot of trouble

tally interrupted by violent insurrection

despite clear and insurmountable,

concede already

the election of she and him

justice, must not fail

feast on the epiphany

Dr. Amy Shimshon-Santo is a poet-in-residence on Earth. Her interdisciplinary work connects the arts, education, and urbanism. She is the author Even the Milky Way Is Undocumented, a poetry collection available in print and audiobook nominated for a Pushcart Prize and Raindow Reads Award (Unsolicited Press, 2020). She has been recognized on the National Honor Roll for Service Learning. Her writing has been nominated for Best of the Net in Poetry (2018), a Pushcart Prize for Creative Nonfiction (2017), and appears in Prairie Schooner, ArtPlace America, Tiltwest,Zócalo Public Square, Entropy, Rose Quartz Journal, Awkward Mermaid Press, Rag Queen Periodicals, Anti-Heroin Chic, Lady Liberty Lit, Full Blede, SAGE, UC Press, SUNY Press, Public!: A Journal of Imagining America, Teaching Artist Journal, Critical Planning Journal, and the Tiferet Journal. Her choreography and spoken word have been performed throughout the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Singapore in venues including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in D.C. Learn more at www.amyshimshon.com.

Copyright: © 2020 Amy Shimshon-Santo. This is an open-access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0), which permits unrestricted use, distribution, and reproduction in any medium, provided the original author and source are credited. See http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.